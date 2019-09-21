Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) Contrasting side by side

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 9 1.04 N/A 0.36 27.02 Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9% Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.7% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares and 0% of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -6.05% 10.57% -6.87% 28.1% -33.75% 21.93% Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 1.22% 3.1% 1.51% 2.4% -1.65% 7.87%

For the past year Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited beats Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A on 7 of the 8 factors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.