Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Comparison side by side

Since Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 9 1.10 N/A 0.36 27.02 Euronav NV 9 2.22 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Euronav NV.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9% Euronav NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.7% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares and 0% of Euronav NV shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -6.05% 10.57% -6.87% 28.1% -33.75% 21.93% Euronav NV -7.27% -11.28% -9.95% 8.79% -0.36% 21.5%

For the past year Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was more bullish than Euronav NV.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited beats on 6 of the 7 factors Euronav NV.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.