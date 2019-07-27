Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Contrasting side by side

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 8 1.08 N/A -1.07 0.00 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 30.51

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9% Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 1 3 2.75 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has an average target price of $17.38, and a 74.15% upside potential. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.13 consensus target price and a 36.22% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited appears more favorable than Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.7% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares and 83.6% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -7.41% 1.89% 9.67% -17.12% -51.9% 9.25% Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. -3.78% 3.29% 15.33% 24.62% -6.97% 15.84%

For the past year Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.