Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22

Table 1 demonstrates Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 8.9 and 8.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average price target and a 7.97% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.7% and 41.3%. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 28.34%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.