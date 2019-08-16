Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 6.76 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Vericel Corporation is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. Vericel Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Vericel Corporation has a consensus target price of $23.5, with potential upside of 50.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares and 89% of Vericel Corporation shares. 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Vericel Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.