Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares and 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.