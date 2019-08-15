Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.1%
|-101.7%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares and 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-12.35%
|-21.74%
|-49.1%
|-36.25%
|-91.55%
|-22.08%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.