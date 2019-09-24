Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Since Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Sesen Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Sesen Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Sesen Bio Inc.

Summary

Sesen Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.