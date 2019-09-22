Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Realm Therapeutics Plc has 31.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance while Realm Therapeutics Plc has 35.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats on 4 of the 6 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.