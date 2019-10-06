Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 9.01M -1.42 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 3.42M -1.96 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1,853,146,853.15% -212.1% -101.7% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 43,511,450.38% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 and its Quick Ratio is 13.9. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $30, with potential upside of 284.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.