Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

We will be comparing the differences between Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 135.29% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.6% and 0% respectively. 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.