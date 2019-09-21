Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

We will be comparing the differences between Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 5 18.38 N/A -2.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 23.6% and 83.3% respectively. About 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies Corporation beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.