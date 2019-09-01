Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 13.10 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Codexis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Codexis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus price target and a 60.37% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Codexis Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Codexis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Codexis Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.