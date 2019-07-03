Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.26 N/A 2.73 24.24

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. which has a 27.1 Current Ratio and a 27.1 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $85 consensus price target and a 37.34% potential upside.

Institutional investors owned 23.7% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares and 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Insiders owned 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.