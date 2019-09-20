Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a consensus price target of $15.5, with potential upside of 105.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares and 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. About 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has 58.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Summary

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.