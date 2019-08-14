Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 21 54.59 N/A -5.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Arvinas Inc. has 8.7 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc.’s consensus target price is $31.5, while its potential upside is 31.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.6% and 71.1%. Insiders owned 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.