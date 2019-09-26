Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) Touches $0.44 Low on Sep, 26; Interpublic Group of Companies (the) Common (IPG) Shorts Down By 0.93%

The stock of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) reached all time low today, Sep, 26 and still has $0.42 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.44 share price. This indicates more downside for the $6.51M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.42 PT is reached, the company will be worth $195,270 less. The stock decreased 6.48% or $0.0303 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4377. About 46,750 shares traded. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) has declined 91.55% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GEMP News: 08/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 18/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Provides the American Liver Foundation an Educational Grant in Support of Disease State Awareness for Pediatric NAFLD; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Gemphire Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Provides the American Liver Foundation an Educational Grant in Support of Disease State Awareness for Ped; 15/03/2018 GEMPHIRE THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.63

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (the) Common (NYSE:IPG) had a decrease of 0.93% in short interest. IPG’s SI was 22.31M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.93% from 22.52M shares previously. With 3.26 million avg volume, 7 days are for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (the) Common (NYSE:IPG)’s short sellers to cover IPG’s short positions. The SI to Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (the) Common’s float is 5.84%. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 601,703 shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 16/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Named PRWeek Global Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 Awards; 24/04/2018 – Interpublic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 21/03/2018 – McCann Repeats as Network of the Year at ANDY Awards; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – CONFIRMS THAT COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 FINANCIAL TARGETS; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Rev $2.17B; 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change; 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. 8,650 shares were bought by THOMAS DAVID M, worth $199,988. GREENIAUS H JOHN had bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. shares while 146 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 368.13 million shares or 1.96% less from 375.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 681,427 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.16% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 25,300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.03% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Motco owns 127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alberta Investment holds 0% or 22,200 shares. Hamlin Capital Management Llc stated it has 2.79% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Northern Trust Corp invested in 5.15 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 5.85 million shares. Huntington Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Farmers Merchants Invests Inc owns 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 179 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.33% or 1.90 million shares in its portfolio. 1.97 million are owned by Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation. 783,881 were reported by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.10 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It has a 12.6 P/E ratio. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

