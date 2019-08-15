Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) Reaches $0.54 Low on Aug, 15; Summer Infant Has 1 Sentiment

The stock of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) reached all time low today, Aug, 15 and still has $0.50 target or 7.00% below today’s $0.54 share price. This indicates more downside for the $8.03 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.50 PT is reached, the company will be worth $562,100 less. The stock decreased 15.32% or $0.0977 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5399. About 153,867 shares traded. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) has declined 91.55% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GEMP News: 12/04/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4); 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Gemphire Therapeutics; 03/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Steven Gullans, Ph.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer; 18/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Provides the American Liver Foundation an Educational Grant in Support of Disease State Awareness for Pediatric NAFLD; 03/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Steven Gullans, Ph.D., as Pres and CEO; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 3.4% Position in Gemphire Therapeutics; 03/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics: Gullans Has Been Interim CEO Since 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEMP); 18/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Provides the American Liver Foundation an Educational Grant in Support of Disease State Awareness for Ped; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Gemphire Therapeutics

Summer Infant Inc (SUMR) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 8 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 8 decreased and sold positions in Summer Infant Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 8.66 million shares, down from 8.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Summer Infant Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis . The company has market cap of $8.03 million. It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. It currently has negative earnings.

Summer Infant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $7.60 million. The firm markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include audio, video, and Internet viewable monitors; gates, bedrails, baby proofing, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as wearable blankets, sleep aides and soothers, travel accessories, and swaddles; baby gear products, including strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards; and feeding products comprising bottles, drinking cups, bibs and placemats, electronics, and pacifiers.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.0013 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4016. About 94,408 shares traded or 265.33% up from the average. Summer Infant, Inc. (SUMR) has declined 70.59% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.59% the S&P500.