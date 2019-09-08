Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Contrasting side by side

Both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 275.59% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares and 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. About 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Zosano Pharma Corporation beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.