Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Contrasting side by side

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 9.01M -1.42 0.00 uniQure N.V. 50 0.00 31.15M -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1,750,874,465.60% -212.1% -101.7% uniQure N.V. 62,163,240.87% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of uniQure N.V. is $74, which is potential 99.30% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.6% and 78.8%. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 28.34%. Competitively, uniQure N.V. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors uniQure N.V. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.