Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Contrasting side by side

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|9.01M
|-1.42
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|50
|0.00
|31.15M
|-2.48
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1,750,874,465.60%
|-212.1%
|-101.7%
|uniQure N.V.
|62,163,240.87%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
Liquidity
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of uniQure N.V. is $74, which is potential 99.30% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.6% and 78.8%. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 28.34%. Competitively, uniQure N.V. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-12.35%
|-21.74%
|-49.1%
|-36.25%
|-91.55%
|-22.08%
|uniQure N.V.
|-13.32%
|-23.63%
|2.71%
|77.57%
|97.14%
|103.5%
For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors uniQure N.V. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
