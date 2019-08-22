Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Contrasting side by side

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 39.40 N/A -2.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 and has 11.5 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.6% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.