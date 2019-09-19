Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Comparison side by side

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|330
|4.34
|N/A
|20.54
|14.84
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.1%
|-101.7%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|29.2%
|21.4%
Liquidity
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $386.5 consensus price target and a 35.14% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-12.35%
|-21.74%
|-49.1%
|-36.25%
|-91.55%
|-22.08%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.83%
|-3.73%
|-10.57%
|-27.42%
|-17.97%
|-18.4%
For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 9 of the 9 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.
