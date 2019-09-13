Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Comparing side by side

Since Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.65 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.