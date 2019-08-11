Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 8.78 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Liquidity

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.6% and 5.1%. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 28.34%. Insiders Competitively, held 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.