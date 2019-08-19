Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 23.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.10% -101.70% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

The competitors have a potential upside of 135.93%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Dividends

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.