Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Comparison side by side

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 and its Quick Ratio is 13.9. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares and 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.