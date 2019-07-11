Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Comparison side by side

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|19
|4.14
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 23.7% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 28.34%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.48%
|-4.07%
|5.36%
|-7.09%
|-79.37%
|45.7%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|2.04%
|6.99%
|6.36%
|26.98%
|-11.6%
|39%
For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.
Summary
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.