Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Comparison side by side

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 19 4.14 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.7% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 28.34%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.