Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Comparison side by side

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.79 N/A -7.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 64.42% and its average target price is $69.17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.