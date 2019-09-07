Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Comparing side by side

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 467.04 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Liquidity

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, CEL-SCI Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 28.34%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance while CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.01% stronger performance.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.