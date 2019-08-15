Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 20.38 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares and 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 28.34%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.