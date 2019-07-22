Gemmer Asset Management Stake in A B M Industries (ABM) Lowered as Valuation Rose; Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Shareholder Lagoda Investment Management LP Raised Holding by $721,209 as Valuation Rose

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 287,011 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 13/03/2018 – ABM Platform Leader Madison Logic Partners with Bizible to Uncover ROI for B2B Marketers; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B; 27/04/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.1% Position in ABM Industries

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 933 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 7,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $761.5. About 5,911 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 36.68% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newfocus Gru Ltd Liability Corporation owns 625 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning owns 348 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Dallas Inc accumulated 12.21% or 21,941 shares. Moors Cabot has 34,596 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. White Elm Capital Limited Liability accumulated 4.45% or 21,825 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 590 shares. 700 are owned by Hendershot Invs Inc. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 490 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Wells Fargo & Comm Mn invested in 20,514 shares or 0% of the stock. 960 are owned by Oakworth Capital. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 29 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 45 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk invested in 42 shares.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land Crashed Along With Oil, What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 24, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends that Texas Pacific Land Trust Shareholders Vote the BLUE Card FOR General Don Cook – Business Wire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 74 buys, and 0 sales for $3.80 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC had bought 36 shares worth $32,359 on Tuesday, April 23.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $367.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Sector Dividend Dogs (SDOG) by 9,049 shares to 121,892 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sch Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 7,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 50,309 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 21,392 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 222 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,264 shares stake. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) or 4,434 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Moreover, M&R Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation holds 798 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Private Advisor Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 22,316 shares. Moody Bank Tru Division holds 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) or 161 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 88,819 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).