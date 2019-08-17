Gemmer Asset Management Raised Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $707,371 as Shares Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Decreased Position

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos confirms plans to spend his billions like a Bond villain; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Tops 100 Million Prime Members Milestone (Video)

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 4.80 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd Liability reported 630 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability has invested 2.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Centurylink Mgmt owns 4,358 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc has 18,439 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc accumulated 392,941 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 0.49% stake. Ithaka Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 25,520 shares. Signaturefd Ltd owns 4,510 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. 76 are owned by Cordasco Net. Consolidated Inv Grp Limited Liability Com holds 1,250 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 1,532 shares. Tiemann Ltd has 1.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 873 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,090 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 24,000 shares to 122,000 shares, valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 1.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sun Life Financial Inc has invested 0.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Somerset reported 2.42% stake. Mcf Advsr Ltd accumulated 10,662 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Llc reported 18,553 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.8% or 141,147 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Lc accumulated 101,194 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt reported 1.94% stake. Fruth Investment Mngmt invested 1.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cardinal Cap Management holds 1.85% or 132,666 shares in its portfolio. 28,805 are held by Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs reported 0% stake. Guyasuta Invest Advisors holds 231,943 shares. Rothschild Il has 92,466 shares. Auxier Asset Management accumulated 96,805 shares.

