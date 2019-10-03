Gemmer Asset Management Raised Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake by $1.16 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Mcf Advisors Lowered Holding by $307,380

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $217.69. About 11.52M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 01/05/2018 – Apple pops on earnings beat, strong guidance; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 15/05/2018 – The Cable – Germany, Treasuries & Apple; 19/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Apple testing MicroLed screens of its own making – report; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices

Mcf Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcf Advisors Llc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, down from 28,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcf Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $121.89. About 1.23 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer

Mcf Advisors Llc, which manages about $859.51 million and $604.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (ENFR) by 14,919 shares to 94,682 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 16,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.57 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com holds 13,153 shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Communication reported 3,790 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 47,367 shares. Van Strum Towne invested in 3.79% or 48,646 shares. Guardian Life Co Of America owns 7,247 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,504 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 472,752 were accumulated by Bb&T Limited. Schafer Cullen Capital accumulated 10,725 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 59,071 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 9.15 million shares. Stoneridge Invest Limited Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 43,455 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na holds 6.6% or 154,548 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc, Ohio-based fund reported 34,103 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited invested 1.45% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

