Gemmer Asset Management Maintains Stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM); Beck Mack & Oliver Has Decreased Its Stake in Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) by $1.38 Million as Share Value Declined

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 15,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 170,231 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.32 million, down from 185,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 2.78 million shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 2,381 shares to 72,740 shares, valued at $85.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radnet Inc Com (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 149,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Duke Energy Foundation provides $250,000 in grants to address opioid addiction in 11 Indiana counties – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Utility Stocks to Buy for an Extra Durable Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

