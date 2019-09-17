Gemmer Asset Management Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Holding as Market Value Declined; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Boosted Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $383,964 as Market Valuation Rose

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 23,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 7,679 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 30,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 14.73 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q EPS 59c; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 9 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 1,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 32,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51M, up from 30,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $282.56. About 2.06M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $373.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,864 shares to 13,654 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Msci Eafe Fsl Fuel by 6,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P North Am Fd (IGV).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.67 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

