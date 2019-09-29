Gemmer Asset Management Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $432,985; Stephens Investment Management Group Cut Heico New (HEI.A) Holding by $5.44 Million

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 29.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 3,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,464 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, down from 10,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 52,801 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 924,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.58 million, down from 977,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $97.44. About 410,852 shares traded or 2.31% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $5.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 4,389 shares to 353,503 shares, valued at $43.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 13,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $373.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schw Us Brd Mkt Etf (SCHB) by 23,503 shares to 303,133 shares, valued at $21.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P North Am Fd (IGV) by 1,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).