Gemmer Asset Management Lowered Its A B M Industries (ABM) Position by $1.64 Million as Stock Rose; As Wpx Energy (WPX) Share Value Rose, Daruma Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $1.27 Million

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 97,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 247,766 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 149,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 5.97M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 255,811 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 30/04/2018 – Engagio Expands Marketing Orchestration Capabilities to Support Multi-Channel ABM Initiatives; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 27/04/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature ‘ABM Content Plays’; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa

Since January 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $646 activity.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 770,327 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $32.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 608,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,491 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd Liability Co owns 273,866 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Cibc Mkts Incorporated has 37,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Bb&T Securities Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 11,147 shares. Driehaus Management Ltd accumulated 37,208 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 0.54% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Estabrook Cap Management holds 0% or 116 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 24,226 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 628,044 shares. Georgia-based Cornercap Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.14% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 42,820 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.01% or 320,369 shares. Vanguard Group reported 38.43M shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 8,968 shares or 0% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holding Corp holds 798 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 19,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De reported 449 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Walthausen Com Lc accumulated 383,983 shares. Piedmont Advsrs holds 16,608 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 13,305 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 11,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Advsrs Ltd reported 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Tower Limited (Trc) owns 677 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd stated it has 0.04% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.04% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 102,138 shares. 3 are held by Assetmark. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) or 750,501 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $338,917 activity. CHAVEZ LINDA sold $103,850 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.16M for 17.56 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.