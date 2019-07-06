Gemmer Asset Management Lowered A B M Industries (ABM) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose, Wallington Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $2.59 Million

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 1,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, up from 3,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 16/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising the Washington Post’s Pulitzer wins; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and Instacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 02/04/2018 – To Trump, It’s the `Amazon Washington Post.’ To Its Editor, That’s Baloney; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Title of Largest U.S. Company; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive to Will Migrate Majority of Its Brands to AWS; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 07/05/2018 – @JimCramer: Warren Buffett’s aversion to iPhones might’ve kept him out of $AMZN, $GOOGL

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 255,811 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES NL – ENTERS NON-BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF NEWCREST MINING TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION ON EURO PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY; 21/04/2018 – DJ ABM Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABM); 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 26C; 30/04/2018 – Engagio Expands Marketing Orchestration Capabilities to Support Multi-Channel ABM Initiatives; 07/03/2018 – EEOC: ABM Aviation Sued by EEOC For Disability Discrimination

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Comm holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 6,350 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 6,736 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc invested in 0.05% or 43,949 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.04% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability reported 198,959 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Millennium Management Llc accumulated 0% or 55,930 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 5,740 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corp has 33,064 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership owns 74,348 shares. Systematic Fincl Management LP holds 36,715 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 673,684 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 22,724 shares in its portfolio.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $367.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Sector Dividend Dogs (SDOG) by 9,049 shares to 121,892 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sch Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 7,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Short Term Us (SCHO).

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ABM Industries to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. Jumped 13% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why ABM Industries Stock Popped 11% This Morning – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2018. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ABM Industries to Participate in Baird’s 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6th – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Industries to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49M for 17.56 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $338,917 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $103,850 was sold by CHAVEZ LINDA.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Amazon Won’t Buy Rite Aid – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in June – Nasdaq” published on June 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ITOT, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Go is loving The Big Apple – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.95% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,081 shares. Waddell & Reed Finance Inc holds 392,941 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. 5,054 are owned by Btc Cap Mgmt Inc. Cambridge Invest Research, a Iowa-based fund reported 75,568 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk holds 16,446 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 3.29% or 805,718 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 16.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). National Registered Inv Advisor stated it has 3.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 357,931 shares. Beach Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,240 shares stake. Franklin Res has invested 1.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 1.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Llc invested in 5.87% or 113,715 shares. Mirador Capital Limited Partnership holds 1,645 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Lc stated it has 3,514 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.