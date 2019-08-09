Gemmer Asset Management Lifted Stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM); Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holder Jrm Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Position

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $140.1. About 5.02 million shares traded or 37.21% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 329,569 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 305,491 shares. Kings Point stated it has 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 6,487 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 269,074 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 4,886 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,694 shares. Moreover, Moody Savings Bank Trust Division has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 21,680 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation has 39,396 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Cutter Company Brokerage holds 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,337 shares. Rmb Mgmt Llc holds 7,049 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,389 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset LP has 0.37% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 196,496 shares. Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory LP has 1.94% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 27,170 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited holds 203,236 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Lipe And Dalton holds 1,997 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why IBM Stockâ€™s Next Move Is Likely to Be Higher – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM At The Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: A Worse Quarter Than It Initially Appears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kiplinger’s Most Reliable Stocks For Retirees August Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monmouth’s Series C Preferred Shares Are Currently A Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Monmouth Real Estate Reports Results For The Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On BrightSphere Investment Group plc (BSIG) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 sales for $567,555 activity. Rytter Katie bought 38 shares worth $500. Miller Kevin S. bought $1,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, July 15. 779 shares valued at $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL on Monday, April 15. $243,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Friday, March 15.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares to 33,352 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.