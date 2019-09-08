Gemmer Asset Management Lifted Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Market Value Declined; As Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Stock Value Declined, Vanguard Group Has Lowered Holding by $5.37 Million

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 130,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 3.64M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.29M, down from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 155,518 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB)

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations

More notable recent Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Rush Enterprises sets $7 billion annual revenue goal – San Antonio Business Journal” on September 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Childrenâ€™s Place Inc. (PLCE) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rush Enterprises Completes Investment in Rush Truck Centres of Canada Limited – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 136,736 shares to 11.31 million shares, valued at $355.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rmr Group Inc by 17,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Auburn Natl Bancorp (NASDAQ:AUBN).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Lc holds 2.77% or 107,107 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsr owns 12,719 shares. Brandes Invest LP accumulated 0.19% or 57,572 shares. Ims Management holds 1.38% or 12,089 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Invest Grp Inc Limited Co accumulated 16,988 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Company reported 5,524 shares stake. Shoker Inv Counsel stated it has 17,886 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). West Oak Capital Ltd reported 18,842 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Moreover, Huntington Bankshares has 1.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 591,299 shares. Northstar Asset Lc invested 2.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Markel Corporation stated it has 610,800 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. 193,170 were accumulated by Waddell & Reed Incorporated. Opus Capital Grp owns 7,661 shares. First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.39% or 4,943 shares.