Gemmer Asset Management Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Position in Transcanada (TRP) Has Raised by $62.13 Million

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.87M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.04 million, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 1.17 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS TO FINALIZE FORCE MAJEURE AGREEMENTS WITH CFE ON MEXICO PIPELINES IN ‘NEXT FEW MONTHS’ -CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA VP SAMANTHA STUART SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN N.Y; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA TRP.TO – IN ADDITION TO KEYSTONE XL, LOOKING TO INCREASE SYSTEM UTILIZATION BY CONNECTING MORE SUPPLY AND MORE MARKETS TO THE SYSTEM- CEO; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT FIXES OPERATING, MAINTENANCE AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS AT $225 MLN FOR 2018 AND $230 MLN FOR 2019; 30/04/2018 – TransCanada Releases 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – ANNOUNCED ITS CAMERON ACCESS PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NEB ALSO PROVIDED GUIDANCE ON TOLLING PRINCIPLES TO BE APPLIED TO PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS LNG CANADA PROJECT LOOKING VERY POSITIVE, STILL SEES FID IN FALL; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SUNDRE CROSSOVER PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN CENTRAL ALBERTA; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 291,910 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $48.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 301,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,622 shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,019 shares. Nordea Management Ab invested in 2.54% or 8.71 million shares. Financial Consulate Incorporated owns 2,757 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ashford Cap Management reported 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Argent Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 0.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 16,728 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter has 2.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 84,697 shares. 1,842 are held by Navellier And Assocs. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,105 shares. Allsquare Wealth Lc reported 6,850 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Inc has invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Us Bancorporation De invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mu Investments Communications reported 37,200 shares stake. The Alabama-based Buckingham Cap Management has invested 1.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cullinan Assoc accumulated 128,728 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 1.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4.92M shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.