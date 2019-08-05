Gemmer Asset Management Lifted By $374,073 Its Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Holding; Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) stake by 129.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gemmer Asset Management Llc acquired 2,653 shares as Int’l Business Machines C (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Gemmer Asset Management Llc holds 4,694 shares with $662,000 value, up from 2,041 last quarter. Int’l Business Machines C now has $130.45B valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 8.10 million shares traded or 129.61% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH

Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 126 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 117 sold and reduced their stock positions in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 68.21 million shares, down from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Commerce Bancshares Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 93 Increased: 88 New Position: 38.

The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $58.39. About 528,730 shares traded or 25.74% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.24M for 15.70 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

Commerce Bank holds 4.98% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for 7.24 million shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 112,596 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id has 1.77% invested in the company for 317,883 shares. The Maine-based Vigilant Capital Management Llc has invested 1.77% in the stock. Dearborn Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 371,886 shares.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $6.42 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. It has a 15.55 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers various banking services and products, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Commerce Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:CBSH) 67% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MOFG vs. CBSH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CBSH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $173 highest and $140 lowest target. $157.14’s average target is 6.72% above currents $147.25 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, July 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $155 target. Morgan Stanley maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Thursday, August 1. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $17000 target. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17.