Gemmer Asset Management Increases Stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM); Chesapeake Asset Management Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Trimmed by $1.67 Million

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 2.07 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 8,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,001 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 28,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $937.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video)

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Friday I Recommended IPOs: CrowdStrike, Zoom, Fastly, Revolve, Slack; What To Sell/Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buying AbbVie Was A No-Brainer After This Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Google vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati, Ohio-based fund reported 449,655 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc holds 16,484 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,082 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding holds 0.5% or 3.82M shares in its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 414,361 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Synovus Corp holds 0.14% or 60,743 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability reported 1,766 shares stake. Murphy, New Jersey-based fund reported 27,576 shares. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Inc has 22,567 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Peoples Services Corp owns 25,466 shares. Old National Savings Bank In owns 40,084 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 3,159 were accumulated by Chilton Cap Management Limited Liability. Taylor Asset Mngmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,400 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisers Limited Liability reported 1.55M shares. 400,000 are held by Greenbrier Prtn Capital Mgmt Llc. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling holds 4.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 61,778 shares. American Money Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 4.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 2.41% or 160,833 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Villere St Denis J And Company has 53,188 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Asset Management Group has invested 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gw Henssler Assoc Ltd has invested 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). House Llc stated it has 5.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 2.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chevy Chase Tru Holdings Inc owns 4.41M shares. 660,562 are held by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 18,219 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 860,146 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.85 billion for 23.79 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Revamps MacBook Lineup Ahead of Back-to-School Shopping Season – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple raised as ‘re-valuation’ stock – Evercore – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Getting Back To Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Why These Big Names Got Drubbed – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.