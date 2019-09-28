Gemmer Asset Management Holding In Apple Computer (AAPL) Was Increased; Columbia Asset Management Has Increased Facebook Class A (FB) Holding by $303,936; Share Value Rose

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 28.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 1,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,084 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, up from 5,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s user data scandal raises stakes in privacy debate; 25/04/2018 – Is Facebook’s U.S. audience still declining? $FB lost daily users for the first time ever in the U.S. and Canada last quarter. It’s not a great sign, given that this is the company’s most valuable user group; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data; 06/03/2018 – Facebook is under fire for a survey that asked users if they thought the company should host content from sexual predators and violent extremists; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Pallone Says Cambridge Leak Shows ‘Laws Are Not Working’; 07/03/2018 – Facebook Blocks Hungarian Minister’s `Whites’ vs Migrants Video; 19/03/2018 – Google and Facebook have banned cryptocurrency ads – but these networks still haven’t; 16/04/2018 – Most Divisive Facebook Ads Bought by Suspicious Groups (Correct); 20/03/2018 – Facebook Confronts Outcry by Lawmakers Amid U.S. Privacy Probe; 17/05/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS DOMINIC CUMMINGS OF BREXIT CAMPAIGN GROUP VOTE LEAVE HAS REFUSED TO APPEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meyer Handelman has invested 1.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bryn Mawr Trust reported 2.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stearns Fincl Services Group has 19,745 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.66 million shares. Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brouwer & Janachowski Limited Liability Co holds 0.18% or 5,368 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Investment Limited has 1.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Interocean Ltd Liability has invested 4.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burt Wealth Advsr reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brookstone Cap Management holds 39,475 shares. Advantage reported 794 shares. Cumberland Advsr accumulated 0.47% or 6,997 shares. Hexavest holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 712,319 shares. Towercrest Cap accumulated 15,482 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 23,966 shares.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $373.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Euro Stock (VGK) by 60,587 shares to 4,193 shares, valued at $230,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 10,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,990 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.