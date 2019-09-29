Gemmer Asset Management Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) Has Lifted by $1.16 Million as Market Value Rose; As 2U (TWOU) Shares Declined, Stephens Investment Management Group Raised by $479,631 Its Stake

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 13/05/2018 – Forbes: New iPhone Leak Reveals Apple’s Radical Design; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 25/05/2018 – It was a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 12,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 528,581 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.90M, up from 515,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 1.41 million shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM 2U’S BOARD IN ORDER TO TAKE ON HIS NEW ROLE AS 2U COO; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 11/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Three Senior Leadership Team Promotions; 11/04/2018 – 2U: Harsha Mokkarala Will Become Chief Rev Officer; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 24/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. and Tufts University Partner to Deliver Online Master’s Programs in Global Business Administration and Education; 21/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – 2U: David Sutphen Will Become Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U, Inc. Partner for the First Time on Three Online Graduate Programs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund has invested 3.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 109,278 are held by Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney &. 3.53M were reported by Korea Investment. Holderness Investments holds 32,878 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Sfe Invest Counsel owns 46,709 shares for 3.96% of their portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mu Invests Communication Ltd accumulated 4.31% or 34,700 shares. Family Mngmt Corp holds 3.55% or 45,728 shares. Nottingham Advsr stated it has 4,949 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 77,000 are owned by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance. 34,127 were reported by Notis. Stewart Patten Ltd owns 89,853 shares or 3.19% of their US portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 30,797 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP invested 0.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bessemer Gp Inc holds 1.51% or 2.26M shares.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $373.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,115 shares to 7,464 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Telephone & Tele (NYSE:T) by 26,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,160 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Short (SCPB).

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $5.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd by 11,281 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $45.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 26,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,236 shares, and cut its stake in Wingstop Inc.