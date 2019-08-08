Gemmer Asset Management Has Upped Stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) as Stock Rose; Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Stake Has Lifted by Polygon Management Ltd

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $230.05. About 97,104 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS C$2.70, EST. C$2.71; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $205; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – TO DATE, NO NOTICE OF WORK STOPPAGE HAS BEEN ISSUED; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to 65c Vs. 56.25c; 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 18/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY; 30/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 783,498 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bellecapital Interest Ltd reported 7,163 shares. Washington holds 0.13% or 16,405 shares in its portfolio. Cap City Tru Company Fl accumulated 10,825 shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney holds 0.17% or 5,369 shares. 2,004 were accumulated by Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com. Fundx Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Loudon Invest Management Ltd Liability Com holds 42,780 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Nc has 13,775 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. St Germain D J Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Interstate Bancshares owns 2,127 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Stellar Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 2,030 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arrow Financial has 0.32% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Budros Ruhlin And Roe invested 1.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1.69 million are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,170 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Sees Red Hat Accelerating Growth, but Earnings Will Take a Hit This Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Arconic, IBM and Westrock – Investorplace.com” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Closes Its $34 Billion Red Hat Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts On IBM: Solid Growth, But Cloud Is A Weak Spot – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue To Slip – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Top Stocks for August 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CSX Lowers Revenue Outlook For 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CP appoints Andrea Robertson and Edward R. Hamberger to its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Fuel Costs, Rail Rate Increases Significantly Affect Operating Ratio: Report – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.