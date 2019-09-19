Gemmer Asset Management Has Upped Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Position by $1.16 Million; As Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Stock Declined, Capital Research Global Investors Lowered Its Stake by $8.72 Million

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $222.77. About 23.00M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 110,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 11.26 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $894.55 million, down from 11.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $80.02. About 884,004 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 16/03/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6500P FROM 6200P; 20/04/2018 – RBC Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/05/2018 – CAPREIT CAR_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$40 FROM C$38; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 11/05/2018 – KUDRIN AGREED TO BECOME HEAD OF RUSSIA’S AUDIT CHAMBER: RBC; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 2Q EPS C$2.06; 08/05/2018 – PETRUS RESOURCES LTD PRQ.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$2.25 FROM C$1.75; 09/05/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 105 FROM SFR 101; 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO; 16/05/2018 – MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA MASM.MC : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 165 FROM EUR 163

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Lc owns 49,642 shares or 4.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Optimum Investment Advsrs has 4.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 40,121 shares. 37,533 were accumulated by Benin Management. Thornburg Investment Management has invested 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legacy Private Trust Commerce holds 30,829 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.03M shares. Cleararc Cap has 3.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 65,495 shares. Allstate holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 362,358 shares. The California-based Covington Cap has invested 2.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 157,665 are held by Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Williams Jones Limited Liability Company holds 2.56% or 623,390 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 62,914 were accumulated by Muhlenkamp.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $373.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 10,894 shares to 402,990 shares, valued at $28.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Euro Stock (VGK) by 60,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,193 shares, and cut its stake in Schw Intl Scap Etf (SCHC).

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.51 billion for 11.37 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 1.87M shares to 6.89 million shares, valued at $673.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimco Realty Corp (Reit) (NYSE:KIM) by 733,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD).