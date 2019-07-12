Gemmer Asset Management Has Upped Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $707,371 as Stock Value Rose; Fine Capital Partners LP Boosted Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Position by $8.67 Million

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 70,542 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $133.7. About 13.52 million shares traded or 97.04% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Group accumulated 151,148 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,594 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 8,238 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 55,911 shares. Indiana-based Kirr Marbach And Limited Liability Co In has invested 1.2% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Private Capital Llc owns 1.61M shares. Geode Llc accumulated 222,559 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 523 shares. 55,961 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp. Parkside Fin Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Parthenon Limited Company stated it has 86,891 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 29,015 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 35,559 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 51 shares.

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Motorcar Parts of America to Present at Gabelli & Company’s 42nd Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 11, 2019 : QSR, L, CNA, KMPR, NSP, MCY, DO, NGL, GPRE, GPP, MPAA, GFN – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Motorcar Parts of America Announces Promotion and Appointment – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Motorcar Parts (MPAA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorcar Parts of America Appoints CEO of Diagnostic and Testing Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2018.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $39,540 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Retail Bank reported 182,455 shares. Intact Invest Management accumulated 82,900 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Jump Trading Lc stated it has 14,079 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs reported 2,456 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.37% or 55,312 shares. Renaissance Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.97% or 16,988 shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 14,171 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Milestone Grp Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Richard C Young holds 96,202 shares. Wellington Shields And Comm Limited Liability Corp holds 15,640 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 4.92 million shares. New Jersey-based Highlander Mgmt Llc has invested 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Founders Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 85,847 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 0.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Novartis, Amgen Scrap Pivotal Study Of Alzheimer’s Prevention Drug – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson submits Jacksonville expansion plans – Jacksonville – Jacksonville Business Journal” with publication date: July 10, 2019.