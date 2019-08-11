Gemmer Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in A B M Industries (ABM) by $1.64 Million; As Carbonite Common (CARB) Valuation Declined, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Cut Position

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 158,413 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days; 26/03/2018 – ABM Industries at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 21/04/2018 – DJ ABM Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABM); 06/03/2018 – ABM SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.04; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES NL – ENTERS NON-BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF NEWCREST MINING TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION ON EURO PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 13/03/2018 – ABM Platform Leader Madison Logic Partners with Bizible to Uncover ROI for B2B Marketers

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc Common (CARB) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 578,533 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35M, down from 673,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.34 million market cap company. It closed at $15.98 lastly. It is down 47.80% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 9,722 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 198,395 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 8,887 shares stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 750,501 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc invested in 10,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 4.38 million shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 25,503 shares. 14,753 were accumulated by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Citigroup holds 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) or 53,928 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Whittier Trust Comm holds 1,000 shares. Gotham Asset Llc has 0.04% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 68,250 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $367.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) by 25,221 shares to 104,927 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Short Term Us (SCHO) by 6,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Emerald Aire Inc. joins ABM’s Linc Service franchise network – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ABM Industries Names New Treasurer NYSE:ABM – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ABM Industries Announces Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ABM Industries Incorporated Provides Notice of Data Privacy Incident – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.48 million for 17.50 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.14 million for 11.41 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 62,842 shares to 132,842 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 125,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $631,940 activity. Shares for $15,291 were sold by HUDSON CASSANDRA. $56,868 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) was sold by FOLGER ANTHONY on Wednesday, February 13. $531,322 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) was sold by ALI MOHAMAD on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 698,025 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.11% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 10,963 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 32,545 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 22,249 shares. Cadence Capital Lc stated it has 114,220 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Inc holds 3,439 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 22,491 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 4,143 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 13,732 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Capital Advisors Ltd Lc has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 327,288 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).