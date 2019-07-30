Gemmer Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in A B M Industries (ABM) as Market Valuation Rose; Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Shares Declined While Minerva Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 18,078 shares traded or 298.02% up from the average. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT AND PARTNERS SIGN PPP PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT TOTALLING ABOUT 390.6 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT, HARBERT HAVE DISCUSSED SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 28/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT OF 558.3 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP – PURCHASED SECURITIES OF ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT BASED ON BELIEF THAT SECURITIES WERE “UNDERVALUED”; 14/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MAY 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ecology and Environment Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEI); 13/03/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE $25.1 MLN VS $24.7 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 45 PCT Y/Y AT 757.1 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT HOLDER HARBERT REPORTS 7.7% STAKE; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS IT AND UNIT’S CONSORTIUM SIGNS ROAD CONSTRUCTION PPP CONTRACT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.17 BLN YUAN

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 344,520 shares traded or 5.66% up from the average. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – ABM SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.04; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature ‘ABM Content Plays’; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 27/03/2018 – ABM SOLID SA W UPADLOSCI UKLADOWEJ ABMP.WA – FY REVENUE 58.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 51.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES IN NON-BINDING HOA W/ NEWCREST FOR NT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Folloze joins the Marketo® Accelerate Ecosystem; Offers Comprehensive, Powerful ABM Solution for Enterprises; 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Personal Advisors Corp has 0.06% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 22,315 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Comerica State Bank holds 0.02% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) or 68,044 shares. Whittier invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Burney stated it has 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). First Advsr Lp reported 37,396 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co invested in 0% or 222 shares. Us Commercial Bank De owns 449 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd has invested 0.05% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). 9,249 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 50,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 148,280 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo reported 0.64% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,325 shares to 6,797 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) by 25,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA).

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.48M for 18.00 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $177.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

