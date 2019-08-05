Gemmer Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in A B M Industries (ABM) as Stock Value Rose; Merck & Co. (MRK) Market Valuation Rose While Longer Investments Has Decreased Its Stake by $725,835

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 8,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 17,185 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 25,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $83.29. About 3.44 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling; 07/05/2018 – MERCK FINCK CEO MATTHIAS SCHELLENBERG COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 13/04/2018 – Martinne Geller: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 22/05/2018 – MERCK MRK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Merck’s snapshot of positive data for frontline lung cancer niche triggers a new scramble for quick Keytruda OK $MRK; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES NEGATIVE FOREX IMPACT OF 4-6 PCT ON 2018 ADJ EBITDA

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 72,474 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 19/03/2018 – ABM Industries Group Meeting Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 26; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries: Revised Guidance Is Primarily Result of Impact for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.88-EPS $1.98; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Ended 1Q With Total Debt, Including Standby Letters of Credit, of $1.3 Billion; 30/04/2018 – ABM Awarded Contract with San Jacinto College; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.1% Position in ABM Industries; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 27/03/2018 – ABM SOLID SA W UPADLOSCI UKLADOWEJ ABMP.WA – FY REVENUE 58.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 51.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $367.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schw Us Brd Mkt Etf (SCHB) by 21,815 shares to 279,630 shares, valued at $19.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49M for 17.01 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

